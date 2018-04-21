Share:

FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the Federal University of Lavras, Brazil on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop cooperation in the fields of education and research.

The MoU was signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar and Brazilian university’s professor Gustavo H Denzin Tonoli at Syndicate Room. Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Zeeshan from COMSATS, deans and directors attended the ceremony.

It was agreed in the agreement that both the sides will exchange scientific information, academic, materials and publications etc. They will also collaborate researches, educational programmes, and arrange international seminars, workshops, and conferences. They also discussed research areas of cooperation in value addition, biofuel, energy, agri residuals, malnutrition, Nano technology, vaccination production for different diseases in veterinary sciences, cheese and coffee, smart agriculture, and others.

235 illegal clinics sealed

SIALKOT - Accompanied by police, health teams sealed 235 clinics of quacks during crackdown in Gujranwala Division on Friday.

According to the senior officials of the Health Department, police registered 90 separate cases against the quacks for playing with the precious lives of the people in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The officials added that now most of the quacks have gone underground after locking up their clinics following the ongoing crackdown.

Drug-peddler, 3 moonshiners held

OKARA - Police claimed to have arrested a drug-peddler and three moonshiners with huge quantity of drugs and liquor during raids in different areas of Okara district on Monday.

According to police sources, the police raided Guddar Malana village and held Sarwar alias Sabir with 1.3kg of Charas. The police also nicked Tariq with 52 litres of liquor in Bhela Gulab Singh village. Akhtar Ali Shah, resident of Hujra Shah Mwqeem was arrested with 45 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Younus, resident of Haveli was held with 33 litres of liquor and Imtiaz, resident of 24/2R village was lassoed with 30 litres of liquor.

Cases were registered against them.

POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

At least 28 power pilferers were booked during a crackdown by Lesco. The Lesco sub divisional officer (SDO) along with his team launched a vigorous crackdown on power pilferers in Wassavewala village and got 28 of them booked with Haveli Lakha police. The power stealers were identified as Ejaz Ahmed Watto, Tassawar Saeed Wattoo, Bilal Awar, Ashraf, Irsha, Sajjad Ahmed and Afzal.