KARACHI - Pakistan People’s party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday fired a broadside at the federal government, saying that the PTI-led cannot run the country’s affairs anymore as its incompetence has been proved beyond any doubt.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit at Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus here, Bilawal said that the PTI-led federal government is confused, adding that it should have approached the International Monetary Fund well in time. “We have been saying from the day first that the incompetent prime minister and his cabinet cannot run the country’s affairs,” he asserted while saying the federal government also believes that only the PPP could manage affairs by giving main posts to former PPP men.

Speaking about the ‘plot’ to roll back the 18th Constitutional Amendment, he said that the conspiracy is being hatched to devolve the provincial powers to the centre. “All these conspiracies would be foiled as this is the constitution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto” he declared.

The PPP chief said that his party has brought about revolution after the 18th amendment in every nook and corny of Sindh province including Thar. He said that ‘Naya Pakistan’ is in fact shaping up in Thar. Decrying the ‘lack of funds’, Bilawal said that the provincial government wants to work for the betterment of the people but it is not being provided its due share by the centre. “We have been getting only 50 percent of our share from the federal government. Neither Nawaz Sharif nor Imran Khan released provinces’ share under the National Finance Commission,” the PPP chairman alleged, and reiterated his resolve to snatch right of the Sindh from the centre through a democratic struggle.

Bilawal, however, said that they are committed to work for the people in each sector particularly in health and would prefer to adopt to Public Private Partnership for completion of development projects, if the federal government don’t bother to give their right.

8M DRUG ADDICTS IN PAKISTAN

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that rising trend among young people to use drugs is a matter of concern and it is our collective responsibility to save the new generation from the menace and motivate them towards healthy activities.

The minister was addressing a ceremony at Bhittaiabad on how to save new generation from using drugs, organised by a welfare organization.

On this occasion, Joint Director Anti-Narcotics Force Abid Ali and other notables were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for labour and human resources informed that as per a survey report as many as eight millions people use drugs across the country, and unfortunately mostly are young men, that’s an alarming situation.

He was of the opinion that without participation of civil society members especially teachers, parents and other stakeholders, they cannot make society free from drugs. He said that it was really a huge task but if they worked together it could be achieved easily.

‘We have to keep our new generation away from drugs and if we’re successful we can make rapid progress.’