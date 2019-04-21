Share:

Chinese Academy of Sciences has provided technical support to assist Pakistan in building its infrastructure and mitigating natural disasters, Cao Jinghua, director of international cooperation at the academy said.

“We hope our joint research centers and scientific projects will greatly benefit people overseas,” Cao told the Chinese media on Sunday.

China, he said, also helped local governments in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos and Tajikistan solve their culinary water problems.

The academy has also launched nine joint overseas research and education facilities with foreign partners around the world, with the 10th one currently being built in Pakistan.

The centers are to serve as platforms to enhance scientific cooperation, talent training and innovation capability for China and BRI participants.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has provided ample opportunity for scientists around the world to collaborate and use science and technology to solve challenges related to people’s livelihoods.

According to details, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has trained nearly 5,000 high-level scientific and technology students from countries and regions involved the Belt and Road Initiative since 2013, including more than 1,500 doctoral and master’s degree students.

More than 700 foreign scientists from BRI countries have come to China for their postdoctoral work or visiting research, said Bai Chunli, the academy’s president.

They studied genetics, biodiversity, medicine, climate change, green engineering, new materials and other fields in which their expertise is highly valued.

“Many of these talented people have returned to their home countries and had a huge positive impact.

The academy has also trained more than 1,000 administrative officials and staff members in the science and technology fields, and some currently, hold key government or research posts in their home countries.

Some examples include water management, public health and maritime environmental protection bureaus in Sri Lanka; intellectual property and biodiversity research centers in Uzbekistan; and the national reserve preservation agencies in Vietnam.

Over the last six years, the academy has invested more than 1.8 billion yuan ($268.7 million) into the BRI and launched more than 100 scientific projects to make the initiative more green and sustainable.

The projects are dedicated to tackling development obstacles, such as climate change, public health, disaster prevention and mitigation, food and water security and ecological protection.

In November, the academy launched the Alliance of International Science Organizations, the first organization created to connect the science communities of BRI participants, with the goals of improving scientific cooperation, sharing knowledge and promoting sustainable development.