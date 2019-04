Share:

A countrywide campaign to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age starts on Monday.

National Coordinator of Polio Eradication Programme Dr. Rana Safdar told Radio Pakistan Islamabad today that the anti-polio drive will target 39 million children in all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He urged the people to cooperate with polio teams to administer drops to their children against this crippling disease.