Gilgit Baltistan remains the most neglected region under Pakistani control however; it shares a border with Pakistan’s friend China. The pass is located in GILGIT BALTISTAN and yet it has no benefit from this but Punjab receives the major portion of it. China Pakistan Economic Corridor is worth USD of 50 billion. The ongoing Pakistani debate over the benefits and costs notwithstanding, there is very little debate about the economic aspirations of GILGIT BALTISTAN. The cost likely to be borne by the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The lack of representation in Pakistan’s parliament and government structures for the people of GILGIT BALTISTAN is a grim reminder of Pakistan. GILGIT BALTISTAN is playing a major part in CPEC, which too needs proper share in it.

NAGINA WAHID,

Turbat, April 1.