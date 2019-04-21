Share:

LAHORE - Hania Minhas excelled in u-12 and u-10 categories as top seeds advanced to the quarterfinals the McDonald’s Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 here at PLTA courts Saturday. In u-18 pre-quarterfinals, Hashesh Kumar beat Nalain Abbas 7-5, 3-6, 11-9, Osama Khan routed Mahatir 6-2, 6-3 and M Huzaifa outclassed Abdul Hanan Khan 6-1, 6-0. In under-14 categories, most of the matches proved to be one-sided affairs as top seeds easily overpowered their opponents in straight sets.

Mahatir Mohammad beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2, Hamza Jawad beat Saeed Suleman 4-0, 4-1, M Huzaifa Khan beat Ibrahim Anjum 4-1, 4-1, M Talha Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 4-2, 4-2, Shaeel Tahir beat Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-1 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Waleed Javeed 4-1, 4-2.

In under-12 category, young female player Hania Minhas played superb tennis and outlasted Zohaib Afzal 4-0, 4-1. In other matches of this category, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat M Shaees 4-0, 4-0, Ali Zain beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0, Asad beat Ismail Aftab 5-3, 4-0, Xeerak Mustafa beat Alina Suleman 4-1, 2-4, 4-2 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0. While in under-10, Hania Minhas outclassed Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.

In men’s singles quarterfinals, M Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Kamil beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 3-6, 10-7, Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-3, 6-0 and Main Bilal beat Ashir Ali Khan 6-3, 6-2.

Islamabad Police thrash Islamabad Club in friendly cricket match

ISLAMABAD (staff Reporter): Thanks to all-round performance by skipper Ayub Awan and Waheed, Islamabad Police cricket team thrashed Islamabad Club by 8 wickets in 30-overs aside cricket match played here at Islamabad Club cricket ground Saturday.

Islamabad Club skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 182 in the 30thh over. Kasi top scored with 51, Shahid made 23 and Behroze scored 21. Waheed ripped through Islamabad Club batting and grabbed 6 for 30 while Ayub and Noman Shafique took two wickets each.

Islamabad police easily chased the target in the 21st over, losing just two wickets. Shahzsib scored unbeaten 70 and Shahid also remained unbeaten at 56 while Ayub scored 50. Ayub and Waheed were jointly declared as players of the match.