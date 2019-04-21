Share:

PESHAWAR - Muqadas Ashraf of Pakistan Wapda and Noor Ul Ain Huda of Sui Northern Gas reached the final of the ongoing National Red Crescent Women Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex Saturday. Former Amateur British Open Champions Yaseen Khan and Maqsood Ali Khan graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the semi-finals the players were introduced to them. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Chief Referee Pakistan Squash Federation Munawar Zaman, Members Executive Committee Sher Bahadar, Wazir Gul, who is also head of the Blue Tone Squash Academy, players and spectators were also present and enjoyed the matches. Muqadas was in the excellent form as she defeated her strong rival Komal Khan, also from Wapda in the straight sets 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9.

Noor Ul defeated Saima Shoukat of Wapda in a marathon and thrilling four sets battle 3-2. The score was 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 3-11and 11-9.