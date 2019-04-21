Share:

Pakistan is a territory with Islamic reforms that is developing the way it wants too. Sadly, there is massive deforestation without provincial government ‘permission. More than 3000 trees were down in Peshawar University without permission from the KPK government. In 2018, 150 trees had the same fate in the same University to build new departments for the students, which I think, is not in favor of the rules and regulation of law.

The government should stop such illegal cut down of trees because they are the lungs of the earth.

SHANEELA NASEEM,

Shahrakhi, April 1.