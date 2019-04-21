Share:

LAHORE - Defending Champion Wapda, Navy, Army and PAF have reached into the semifinals of the NDURE National Volleyball Championship-2019 after the completion of Quarter League at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Saturday. PAF will face Wapda while Army would try their luck against Navy in the two semifinals. Earlier, POF defeated HEC 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20. Wapda beat Army 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20 in a thrilling encounter. Navy defeated PAF in another action packed match 27-29, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23.