Attock-In Attock district, the number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 27 including one recovery and two deaths. Incharge Corona Control Cell AttockDrAsifNiazi while talking to newsmen said that during the last two months, 225 coronavirus suspect patients were reported which included 22 pilgrims (who had returned from Iran) and out of these, nine were found positive and are still in quarantine waiting for result of their retest. Thirteen with negative results have been sent home.

DrAsif said that 73 coronavirus suspects from tableeghijamaat were quarantined.Out of these, so for six have been found positive, 51 found negative while results of 16 are awaited.

He said that those whose results were found negative have been sent home.

He said two positive patients (one male and one female) who were in their 70sdied last week because of this deadly disease and were laid to rest as per the COVID-19 protocol after fulfilling all religious obligations.

While replying to a question,DrNiazi said that all the positive patients are in stable condition and hoped that all will recover soon.

Meanwhile, the health authorities on Sunday quarantined an oil and gas exploration rig in Fatehajang after one of its employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

DrAsad Ismail, District Health Officer preventive services along with Deputy District Officer Health FatehjangDrJunaidSadiq visited the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited rig Jhandialnear Fatehjang after an ambulance driver of the site was tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples of employees who interacted with the positive patient were also taken and sent to NIH Islamabad for testing.

“In precautionary measures, the exploration rig was quarantined to stop the possible spread of the deadly viral disease,” said DrAsad Ismail while talking to newsmen on Sunday.

He said that the driver was already in isolation and under treatment. Responding to another question, he said that samples of 11 employees, who were in close interaction with positive patient were collected and sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

The health team has also carried out screening of over 100 employees working in rig on Sunday and all have no symptoms, however, the installation has been quarantined in connection with preventive measures and health protocol of COVID-19.

He said that police teams were also deployed around the installation to ensure the quarantine while the OGDCL own security wing is also ensuring the health protocol.

Similarly, a policeman resident of Chishtiabad was admitted in isolation ward of Teshil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang. According to Incharge Corona Control Cell DrAsifNiazi, the throat swab of the said cop has been sent to NIH. Responding a question, he said that the health of the said cop is stable.

The district administration has also declared Kashmiri mohallahas quarantine in Attock after two positive cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the area.

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar along with officials of police, health department and local administration visited the area and monitored the steps taken by local administration.

A barber shop was also sealed in the area by administration as the barber was violating section 144 imposed to check the possible spread of coronavirus disease.