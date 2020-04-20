Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have sealed a house located on Double Road and district health authorities detected three COVID-19 positive patients.

The patients were shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) for medical treatment, they said.

Heavy contingent of police have been deputed in the area to restrict public movement, they said.

Similarly, five more coronavirus confirmed patients were brought to RIU and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) from different parts of city, according to a spokesman of district government. He added a total of 215 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted in RIU and BBH.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been launched by the government into incident of secret burial of a coronavirus positive patient in Chakwal, informed sources in RPO Office.

According to details, Special Branch of Punjab Police submitted a report with higher authorities that a man namely Abdul Khaliq employed in Race Course, Lahore tested positive for COVID-19 died in hospital in Lahore. The deadbody was handed over to two nephews of the deceased secretly by wrapping in plastic sheet.

The report further mentioned that the nephews brought deadbody of their uncle to native town JandhAwan, in limits of PS Dohman,Chakwal.

The nephews along with other family members tore plastic bag and washed the deadbody in house. Funeral prayer was offered by 22 people and deceased was laid to rest secretly, they said. The Special Branch also advised the government to conduct tests of contacts of deceased. A source in Commissioner Office also confirmed that inquiry had been launched into the incident.