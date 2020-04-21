Share:

BADIN - Member National Assembly (MNA) and the Focal Person on the Coronavirus in Tharparkar district, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani said on Monday that both the Sindh and federal governments were on the same page when it came to tackling coronavirus since it was a pandemic. Addressing a press conference in Mithi, MNA Malani said, “We all have to make collective efforts in this regard.”

He further said that the Sindh government had made serious efforts for resolving the issues of people of Tharparkar on priority basis and in this difficult situation the Sindh government will serve the people of Tharparkar with the same passion.

Dr Mahesh Malani told the media in detail about the steps taken in the district regarding the coronavirus. “In the beginning, teams were formed and deputed at the entry points of the district for screening the suspected patients while quarantine centers and 200-bed isolation wards were established in different talukas of the district,” he informed.