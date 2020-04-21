Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Gwadar Port has been made operational for the Afghan Transit Trade.

Announcing the positive development via his twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the Gwadar Port has been operationalized for Afghan Transit Trade under APTTA 2010.

The adviser said that that the move fulfills long standing request of the business community and the shipping industry of the country and it will also pave the way for generating business opportunities & employment both in Gwadar and along the highways.