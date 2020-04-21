Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against the unavailability of coronavirus safety kits and other facilities and fined six doctors who had filed the plea. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition and remarked that such application is synonymous with defaming the country.

The Punjab government said in its reply, submitted in the court, that facilities had been provided to all doctors across the province under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the government was taking care of doctors more than it could afford. After analyzing the report, the LHC chief justice said, “Doctors around the world are treating coronavirus patients by risking their own lives.

Doctors who love their lives should resign. No one will be allowed to smear the country

“Can we [judges] not contract the virus through the files which open on daily basis? Do I not have children? Is there any separate room in my house? Those doctors who dearly love their lives should resign. No one will be allowed to smear the country.”

Eight new AD&SJs appointed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday appointed eight selected candidates on the recommendations of examination committee as additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in grade-20.

The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on the basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.

The appointees are: Sheikh Ijaz Pervaiz, Muhammad Safdar, Abdullah Usman, Akhlaq Ahmad, Sardar Faisal Nabi Khan Dahir, Ishrat Abbas, Nasir Mahmood Sial, Zaheer Ahmad