LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) among doctors, nurses and paramedics at Jinnah Hospital. PML-N leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir along with others distributed the protection kits among health professionals. Talking on the occasion, they paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services in war against coronavirus. They said the PML-N being opposition party was playing it’s due role against COVID-19.