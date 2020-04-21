Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that the poor must be protected against the coronavirus pandemic. Chairing a party meeting here, he said that at the moment the priority was to save lives from Covid-19. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar while Senator Sherry Rehman attended the meeting via video link. The meeting discussed in detail the situation amid Covid-19. The meeting also discussed the upcoming session of the Parliament. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari briefed the PPP Chairman about the relief activities by the party. Bilawal said that it was the responsibility of the party to help the people in this hour of need. He said that while helping those in need, their self respect should not be compromised. Meanwhile, Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should clear his mind about Covid-19 because he had been recently urging people against the lockdown. “The business should be open and on the other the PM asks people to keep social distance. It is impossible to keep at a distance of 6 feet in the markets. Social distancing was violated in the name of distributing amounts of Ehsas programme.