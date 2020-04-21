Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Monday said that the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif was consistently being foul-mouthed about the federal government and was trying to escape accountability under the garb of coronavirus.

Chohan said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President would not be given any leeway and would be held answerable for all his ill-gotten wealth and corruption scandals.

The minister said that the leader of the opposition in National Assembly must adhere to the summons of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and there was no escaping them.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Shehbaz Sharif upon his recent return from London had claimed that he would wage a war against coronavirus and that was the purpose for his return and now he was using the same pathogen as an excuse to escape accountability.

Shehbaz Sharif skipped a proceeding at the Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak but had been re-summoned by the NAB on April 22.