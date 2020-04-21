Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Ulema in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded his approach to the lockdown for being realistic.

According to a statement issued by PM media wing, the delegation also expressed their support for the country’s lockdown strategy as the nation tackles the coronavirus outbreak.

The religious scholars added that the approach taken by the prime minister was according to ground realities and assured him of complete coordination to implement the precautionary measures taken by the government in regards to congregation during the holy month of Ramzan.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munibur Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani also attended the meeting through video link.

Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shamsul Amin, Pir Naqibur Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Mohammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain, Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah were part of the delegation which called upon the Prime Minister.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Assistant Special Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others were also present in the meeting.

Earlier before his meeting with religious scholars, Prime Minister in tweet urged the people to adopt precautions as a key tool to fighting the coronavirus.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting to review the prevalent situation of coronavirus and its prevention on Monday said the government is taking all-out steps to keep balance between preventing disease and running the economy.

The Prime Minister said that the government is fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the trading community and is taking steps to resolve their problems in cooperation with the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister said the most effective strategy against COVID-19 is to ensure social distancing. The public should be provided maximum awareness about social distancing to seek their cooperation.

Imran Khan said in free countries the people are encouraged to cooperate with government rather than using force in matters of national importance.

The Prime Minister termed doctors and paramedics as frontline staff in fight against COVID-19 and said it is our utmost priority to fulfill their needs.

Referring to the meeting with Ulema today, the Prime Minister said it is a source of satisfaction that a course of action has been agreed in consensus with Ulema and Mashaikh of the country and they have taken the responsibility for its implementation.

On Saturday, the government and religious scholars reached consensus on conditional prayer congregations and opening of mosques in Ramazan.

President Arif Alvi, during the meeting with the country’s top religious scholars, expressed confidence that precautionary measures would be taken in mosques during Ramazan to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A 20-point plan was agreed upon and the president said that Ramazan is a month of worship and Muslims all over the world love this month.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the role of Ulema and scholars in the fight against coronavirus is vital. Addressing the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Ulema here on Monday, she said it was decided that mosques will remain open throughout the country while prayers will be offered following the precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

The SAPM said that the Ulema community has acknowledged and appreciated Prime Minister’s initiative of consultative meetings with them to devise a comprehensive strategy during Ramazan in view of the coronavirus.

She said PM Imran Khan directed to release all clerics, worshippers who were arrested for violating restrictions on mosques. She said the PM also instructed Pakistan Television Network to begin a televised programme for seminary students so that they don’t miss out their education during the lockdown.

Dr Awan also said Ulema should also guide the people on precautionary measures against the coronavirus while obeying the Shariah. She said on the demand of Ulema, the PM directed the Finance Ministry to prepare a framework for interest-free loans to Madaris.

She said the PM has also asked his economic advisers to seriously look into the suggestions of Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman of having an interest-free economy. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the Ulema have assured their full support and cooperation in the government’s campaign against coronavirus. He said the PM appealed the Ulema to practice the twenty-point agreement devised to follow the precautionary measures in mosques. The Minister said to seek mercy from Allah, the next Juma would be observed as Youm-e-Tauba in the country.