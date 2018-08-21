Share:

KARACHI - Al-Khidmat Foundation Karachi chapter had spent more than Rs924 million on welfare of the poor and charity works from July 2017 to June 2018, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Addressing a press conference at Idarae Noor-e-Huq here to unveil Al-Khidmat’s annual performance report on Monday, Naeem said that Al-Khidmat is tendering its services in education and health sectors as well as measures for provision of pure drinking water to the needy, community service, taking care of orphans, and other charity works are also being carried out.

He said that all these charity works are being done by the amount given by philanthropists. The JI chief said that such amount given by the philanthropists reflects that the people have trust and confidence on the JI’s social welfare department.

He asked the people to give hides of their sacrificial animals to Al-Khidmat and contribute in completing all ongoing projects. “After Zakat and Sadqat, our biggest source of income is the hides of sacrificial animals as we get a handsome amount by selling the same,” he added.

Naeem said that Al-Khidmat is serving the humanity in seven sectors of the life including education and health. “We are focusing especially on installing water filter plants as it is the basic necessity of the life. There are 38 water filtration plants functioning in the city from where the people get purified water at Rs1 per litre,” chief said.

Talking about Al-Khidmat’s services in the heath sector, he said five hospitals, six medical centres, 14 clinics, two diagnostic centres, eight pharmacies and three blood banks. Two more hospitals are also being constructed in Shah Faisal Colony and Defence Housing Authority.

Besides, Al-Khidmat is also taking care of 1,115 orphan children who are also being provided with standard education. “We also provide loan without interest to the needy unemployed persons. 17 funeral carrier buses are also being operated across Karachi and its number would be increased,” Naeem said while asking the people to cooperate with them.