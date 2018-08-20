Share:

Amsterdam:- Three Apple employees have been treated for minor injuries after an iPad battery reportedly exploded in an Amsterdam shop. The three staff are believed to have breathed vapours released when the battery caught fire. The incident, on 19 August, led to the shop in Amsterdam’s Leidseplein being evacuated and closed. Firefighters were called and they dealt with the iPad and made sure the shop was properly aired. The shop has now re-opened. Amsterdam’s fire brigade tweeted that it had attended the incident and three people had been treated for breathing problems. A Dutch media site said staff in the store had initially dealt with the fuming iPad by putting it in a sand-filled fire bucket.