LAHORE - Atiq Arshad’s hat-trick helped Pakistan hammer Thailand 10-0 to take a victorious start in the Asian Games hockey competition on Monday at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Record eight time champions Pakistan were off to a flying start at the Asian Games with the thrashing of little known Thailand with a volley of goals, said the information made available here. Atiq excelled with a hat-trick while his brother Tauseeq Arshad, M Irfan and Abu Bakr, all had a brace and Mubashar Ali converted one goal.

Pakistan took time to open the account. It was the last minute of the first quarter when Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner. Three more goals were added in the second quarter and they led 4-0 at the half time. Pakistan found the target six times in the second half to complete the tally. The green shirts will take on Oman on August 22 in their second outing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan outlasted Mongolia by 3-0 in the volleyball event. Pakistan won the match by 25-16, 25-16, 25-18. For Pakistan, Fahad Raza, M Asif, Shiraz Khan and Nasir played superbly. In kabaddi event, Iran defeated Pakistan by 36-20.

In men’s singles tennis, Aqeel Khan was routed by Uzbekistan player 2-0 while Chinese Taipei player outpaced Pakistan’s Abid Ali by 2-0. In women’s doubles, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sara Mansoor were defeated by Chinese Taipei players 2-0. In wushu event, Hong Kong player routed Zahoor Ahmad 2-0 while Korea player downed Pakistan’s Abdul Khaliq in 65kg.

In handball event, Chinese Taipei beat Pakistan by 36-32 after a tough contest. In taekwondo men’s 58kg, Mongolia’s player beat Pakistan Shahzaib Khan while in women’s 53kg, Hong Kong player downed Pakistan Aneela Ayesha.