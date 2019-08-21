Share:

LAHORE - Atiq-ur-Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round in the three-round 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress at PAF Airmen Golf Course.

Atiq’s talent was evident even in the first round, in which he demonstrated the touch of a champion and with scores of 72 and 74, he has a two rounds aggregate of 146 and is ahead of 89 contenders.

Arshed Rasheed (Karachi) with two rounds aggregate score 147 and Mohammad Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana with same score of 147 are one stroke behind the leader and seek to come up with an enviable performance on the final day today (Wednesday) to prevail over the leader and other strong contenders like Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) and Shahbaz Masih (Karachi), who lie at an aggregate score of 148.

The cut was placed and 38 participants stand weeded out. Only 51 play the final round today (Wednesday) at the challenging PAF Airmen Golf Course.