ASTORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan have to fight with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing people in Astore yesterday, Bilawal said attack on Kashmiris was an attack on the Muslim community as well as the United Nations. He alleged that ‘selected’ PM Imran Khan did not have the ability to fight case of Kashmiris.

Bilawal said Kashmir case should be fought according to ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Even though Nawaz Sharif is my political opponent but blackmailing an adversary is cowardice and sending him to jail at this age along with his daughter is a spineless act,” he was of the view.

He said that he was busy supporting people of Kashmir when government targeted Faryal Talpur which was another example of its cowardice.

“PPP government has always fought for rights of people of Gilgit-Baltistan and people still remember Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifices,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that his party had many challenges during its government from 2008 to 2013 including floods and terrorism but PPP uplifted standard of living of people of Pakistan and carried out several development projects including Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) which enabled women to have own money for their needs. PPP gave relief to farmers and labourers. The lady health workers project was also given by the PPP, he added.

He concluded by saying that he would deliver a speech in Skardu as well and will express his stance on Kashmir issue.

HUMANITY BEING TARNISHED IN KASHMIR: ZARDARI

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that humanity was being tarnished in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that there were many talks about the success of Modi and how it would be favourable for Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, Zardari said that we cannot hope for peace from Modi who caused chaos in the Indian city Gujarat.

He said that India cannot keep Kashmir hostage for long by spreading terror and repression as the voices of freedom being raised are a lot stronger. He said that the people of Kashmir need our support at this time.

He concluded by saying that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri brethren will pay off and that freedom always win over tyranny.