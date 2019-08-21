Share:

An Accountability Court on Wednesday awarded a 14-day physical remand to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas.

They were produced before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that sought extension in the remand.

The court asked the NAB to present the accused on September 4 after expiry of their physical remand.

Maryam Nawaz and Abbas were taken into custody in connection with an inquiry into Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.