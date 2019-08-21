Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed life sentence awarded to a serving army major for misusing his authority, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), [has] confirmed the sentence of a serving Major who was tried by Field General Court Martial. The court adjudged the accused officer guilty of misusing his authority,” said the statement.

It further said that Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life.

The military’s media wing did not reveal the name of the officer or further details of the case against him.

Earlier this year, the Army Chief had ratified the punishment awarded to two senior retired army officers and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security. Those convicted and sentenced at the time were retired Lt Gen Javed Iqbal, who was awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment; retired Brig Raja Rizwan, and Dr Wasim Akram, who according to the ISPR was employed at a sensitive organisation. Raja Rizwan and Wasim Akram were awarded death sentence.