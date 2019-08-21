Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership was on the same page over all matters including the present internal security situation of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, reacting to the three year extension of the Army Chief, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made a timely decision to grant three year extension in service of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country’s stability.

He said that Prime Minister used his Constitutional right keeping in view the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan is currently facing security challenges at eastern and western borders so in the current circumstances the extension in term of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the need of the time.

He made it clear that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan are supporting each other for national interests.

He assured that the Kartarpur corridor would be open before the birth anniversary of the Sikh religion’s founder Baba Guru Nanak Devji in November and the ceremonies pertaining to the birth anniversary would also be held as per Pakistan’s commitments.

Fawad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will protect the worship places of all religions and will change the mindset of people.

He warned India that Pakistan is an independent and nuclear power, adding, we want peace in the whole region and it would not be considered as our weakness.

He said that the atrocities in Held Kashmir were a strong proof that Kashmir is not part of India.