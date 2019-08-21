Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has telephoned his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on Wednesday and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Indian Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister informed him about the Indian unilateral step of abrogating the special status of Indian held Kashmir to change the demographic composition of the territory.

He said the unilateral actions by India are in total contravention of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has put in place a complete curfew since fifth of this month and committing relentless human rights violations there.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN Secretary General has also taken notice of the situation. He said the Kashmiri people have no access to food and medicines due to complete clampdown.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has always expressed readiness and are ready for talks with India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked his Danish counterpart to play his role to get the curfew lifted in Jammu and Kashmir and bring an end to the difficulties faced by Kashmiri people.

The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs said his country has concerns on the current situation. He said we will ask both the sides to pursue the course of dialogue to save the region from any conflict.