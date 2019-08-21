Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has been granted 14-day physical remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in assets and money laundering cases.

During the hearing, the anti-corruption watchdog told the accountability court that millions of dollars were transferred from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s account by those who were not having passports.

On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau’s headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.

In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed.

He had further stated that in this case, the investigation into money laundering case was still ongoing and his client was coordinating with the investigation team.

To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done according to the constitution, and justice would be ensured.

Moreover, the prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of Shahbaz Sharif’s family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” he added.

The bench was further told by the NAB that in the year 2018, his assets were found to be worth Rs410 million, whereas he could not prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.