Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will hold a fitness training camp here from August 25 to help players gain top fitness required for modern-day hockey.

“The camp will be attended by 31 players drawn from different departments under the watchful eyes of camp commandant former hockey Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid here at National Hockey Stadium,” said PHF spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that the PHF is laying special emphasis on the grooming of players on specialized positions and a goalkeepers training camp is already in progress. “Similarly, we will be imparting special training to the players announced for the fitness camp to improve their overall fitness which has been their long standing problem and restricted them to give their best in competitive hockey at international level,” he added.

The players, who will attend the camp, are Mubashar Ali, M Aleem Bilal, Asad Aziz, Rizwan Ali, Sameen, Sohail Manzoor, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar Mahmood, M Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Junaid Manzoor, M Toseeq Arshad, Sikander Mustafa, Shan Irshad, Junaid Kamal, Ali Shan, Hammad Anjum, Rana Waheed, Atiq Arshad, Ali Aziz, M Atif Mushtaq, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, Arslan Ray, Khizer Akhtar, Rana Suhail Riaz, M Adeel, Sami Ullah, Moin Shakeel, Suleman, Adeel Khan and Ashar Tariq.