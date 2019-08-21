Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court is likely to take up tomorrow a petition filed yesterday demanding queshment of the first information reports (FIR) filed against Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and some 65 others.

The petition, which has ruffled the Indian media’s feathers, submits that the FIRs registered are without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

In the petition filed by JuD leader Malik Zafar Iqbal, who is also accused in police reports, the federal government, Punjab government and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been cited as respondents.

The petition says that the property under question was for a mosque and was being used for the said purpose only thus the 23 FIRs listed are without lawful authority.

The petitioner claims the property in question has never been used for terror financing and that there is no tangible evidence on record to support such bold allegations.

He says that the FIRs portraying the petitioner as the head of the proscribed militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were factually and legally incorrect.

The petition submits that the court may kindly declare that none of the persons named as accused in the FIRs is linked with the banned outfit and that the FIRs were without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The petitioner will be represented by renowned counsels like Advocate A K Dogar, Ahmad Abudullah and Ghulam Yasin Bhatti. As usual, the yesterday’s petition challenging the JuD bigwig and others arrest in the terror financing cases in the Lahore High Court has fallen like a bomb on the Indian extremists particularly their media amidst tense situation on the board Line of Control and Held-Kashmir.

NDTV, one of the Indian media groups, broke this news as “Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated Pakistani terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on. challenged his arrest in the terror financing cases in the Lahore High Court in Pakistan on Tuesday.” TheDispatch, another Indian media channel, says, “A petition was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday demanding the quashing of the FIRs registered against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.”