LAHORE - The governing bodies meeting of Punjab and Southern Punjab chapters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was held with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair at Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday

PTI Punjab President Ijaz Ch and members of governing bodies were present. The meeting strongly condemned the unconstitutional and illegal step of changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir and Indian cruelties against Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

The participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmir people. They also expressed gratitude for effectively projecting the stance of Pakistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. “I have announced naming one road in every district and one park in every division after Kashmir and the Commissioners and DCs have issued instructions to early identify roads and parks,” he added.

He said the people had been served with dedication during one year time, adding that successive governments compounded the problems and ignored solution of public problems. “The dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring about a change would be materialised,” he added. He said that record legislation had been made by the Punjab government and new examples of austerity have been set. “I am happy to meet with the provincial office-bearers of the party and consultations will be continued,” he said.

He said that party structure will be further strengthened and genuine demands of party workers and office-bearers will be fulfilled. “I don’t have any other agenda except public service,” he added.

The chief minister said that every possible step would be taken in the best interest of the country and the province and party workers will be given respect and honour. The doors of CM Office were open for you, he added. He said the Punjab government had allocated 35 percent funds for southern Punjab and added that these funds would not be utilized for any other district or purpose.

He said the government would take benefit of diverse experience and expertise of PTI office-bearers and their recommendations would be implemented upon.

The CM said that a project was being started for improving the sewerage system of Lahore with an amount of Rs 19 billion whereas past government spent only Rs3 billion on sewerage system during the last ten years. He said that reforms have been introduced for the development of different sectors including health, education, agriculture and industry. He said that water storage projects were ignored in the past but the incumbent government is constructing small dams in DG Khan, Photohar region and Rajanpur. President PTI Punjab Ijaz Ch. thanked the chief minister and said that party is being organized at the grassroots adding that provincial-level convention will be soon convened.

Senior vice president Punjab Ijaz Minhas, vice president Ch. Ishfaq, Shabir Sial, general secretary Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, additional general secretary Nadeem Qadir Bhindar, Muhammad Arif Abbasi, engineer Attaullah Khan Shadikhel, Rana Nadeem, Mumtaz Kahlon, Shakeel Ahmed Khan Niazi, Hafiz Ubaid Ullah, secretary information Usman Saeed Basra, president south Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha, Ayesha Nazir Jutt, Moin Uddin Qureshi, Farzand Gohar, Ali Raza Dareshk, Sikandar Badhaira, Musadaq Shah, Naeem Warriach and Saif Khosa attended the meeting.