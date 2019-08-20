Share:

Lahore - The Punjab Talent Hunt Championship 2019 will roll into action today (Wednesday) simultaneously at Fame Football Ground Model Town, City Sports Complex Gulberg and Jallo Football Ground.

The teams from all nine divisions of Punjab have reached in Lahore to take part in the event being held under the auspices of Punjab Football Association (PFA). The final of five-day championship will be played on August 25. The teams are divided into three groups. Today (Wednesday), Gujranwala United FC will take on DG Khan Desert FC, Faisalabad Layal FC will face Multan Zakriya FC while Lahore Kings FC will vie against Sahiwal Strong FC.

Along with other salient features of the event, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the football fans have been provided a chance to watch all matches live through live streaming at Mycujoo TV. It is pertinent to mention here that in the first phase of the championship, inter-district matches were played between all 36 districts of Punjab in their concerned divisions and talented players were selected to form nine divisional teams.

PFA Vice President Rana Shaukat said: “The real young football talent from across Punjab has come in front through this event which will prove an asset for the future of Pakistan football. It is also mentionable that this event is an important part of Punjab Talent Hunt programme, which has targeted to explore new talent of football refereeing and players.”