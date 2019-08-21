Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tues­day converted death sen­tence of two workers of Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-London (MQM-L) into life imprisonment in Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf leader Zahra Shahid mur­der case. The MQM ac­tivists Zahid Abass Zaidi and Rashid alias Tailor were awarded death sen­tence by Anti-Terrorism Court after they were found guilty against which they had lodged appeal in Sindh high court. Both had confessed of killing Zahra Shahid before the court saying that they had killed her on the instructions of MQM founder to create harassment during 2013 local bodies elections in the city.