KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday converted death sentence of two workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) into life imprisonment in Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf leader Zahra Shahid murder case. The MQM activists Zahid Abass Zaidi and Rashid alias Tailor were awarded death sentence by Anti-Terrorism Court after they were found guilty against which they had lodged appeal in Sindh high court. Both had confessed of killing Zahra Shahid before the court saying that they had killed her on the instructions of MQM founder to create harassment during 2013 local bodies elections in the city.
INP
August 21, 2019
