Share:

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has written a letter to UNICEF to remove Indian actor Priyanka Chopra as its goodwill ambassador for peace.

Bollywood star Chopra was criticised far and wide for reacting poorly to being called out for her pro-war tweet by an indignant Pakistani fan. Ayesha Malik, a Pakistani, had called Chopra a “hypocrite” during a Beauty Con panel talk in Los Angeles, for tweeting in favour of a war between Pakistan and India during escalating tensions earlier this year.

“I hear you. Whenever you’re done venting. Got it? Done? OK, cool,” Chopra had replied condescendingly, going on to add, "Girl, don't yell, we're all here for love. You're embarrassing yourself.”

Citing Chopra’s “jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir,” Mazari urged UNICEF to immediately remove the actor from her position as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace. The human rights minister also shared a copy of the letter on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed Indian government position on Kashmir and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms. Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace,” Mazari wrote in the letter.

“Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated.

“Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally,” the minister added.