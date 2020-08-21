Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday again issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in illegal plots allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief, was not produced due to COVID-19 protocol.

The police officials apprised the court that they visited Nawaz Sharif residence in Model Town for implementation of his arrest warrants but he was not there, while admitting that they did not visit the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra.

At this, the court summoned senior police officer concerned in personal capacity on the next date of hearing. The court again issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif and ordered police for its implementation while adjourning further hearing till September 3.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.