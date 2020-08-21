Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar Friday warned that covid is reduced but risk is still alive.

Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that at the NCOC, with provincial support, we prepare for every occasion which can increase cases including Eid, Muharram, school opening etc.

At NCOC, with provincial support we prepare for every occasion which can increase cases..eid, muharram, school opening etc. Because covid is reduced but risk is still alive. Our approach in robert frosts words..But i have promises to keep and miles to go before i sleep — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 21, 2020

The federal minister compared the approach of the NCOC with American poet Robert Frost who says in his poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, “But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep.”