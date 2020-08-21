Share:

Various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, with at least three deaths recorded across the province.

Deputy Commissioner Fawad Soomro said the power supply to multiple pumping stations of the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been suspended.

Numerous cars sank in rainwater near the Powerhouse Chowrangi in North Karachi, while water started advancing in North Nazimabad's Block F and B.

On the other hand, downpour was also expected today in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur.