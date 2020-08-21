Share:

RAWALPINDI - Major General Ibrahim Yali Muhammad (Osta Almadani), Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Thursday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed,” says a press release issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing, the ISPR Directorate.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, the statement said.