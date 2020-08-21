Share:

LARKANA - The activists of JUI-Fazal, Larkana Chapter, took out a large rally from Jamia Islamia on Thursday, which after marching through various main thoroughfares, reached Jinnah Bagh roundabout where they held a gathering against reports of the federation taking over control of Karachi.

While addressing the participants, JUI-F’s Secretary General, Sindh, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Muhbat Ali Khuhro, Maulana Tahir Khalid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Hameedullah Siyal, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Channo and others said that Karachi was the heart and liver of Sindh and it could not be separated from Sindh through any acts because, they added, it was the matter of Sindh’s life and well being. They said Sindh’s integrity was in fact the integrity of Pakistan which should not be played with. They said, “we have always fought for their rights of the people of Sindh and shall continue to do so.”

They said attacks were being made over unity and eternity of Sindh due to which protests were being held across the province from Karachi to Kashmore and from Ghotki to Tharparkar. They said they were giving a clear message today that attacks on Sindh’s unity and infinity would never be tolerated along attacks on the mosques and temples.

They said, “Sindh is Sindh and Karachi is the inseparable and integral part of Sindh. Karachi is giving 70% of revenue and is a golden sparrow. Since past two years, the country has been handed over to most incompetent rulers who have sunk its economy, they said.”

They have destroyed every policy. They said relations with friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia had deteriorated and they had also sold Kashmir.

These leaders further said that instead of giving employment, they had snatched employment, instead of giving homes, they were snatching houses in the name of encroachment and now they had eyes on Karachi.

They said since the past 73 years, people of Sindh had been kept on false, fabricated and concocted promises, but they had not yet been given anything. They said people of Sindh were now awakened, hence, mere political slogans would not satisfy them and they would fight for their rights.