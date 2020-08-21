Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that the Muslim Ummah needs to unite to meet the challenges it faces.

On the occasion of new Hijri year the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said in their messages that Islam gives the lesson of peace, brotherhood and endurance. He said that Islam opposes sectarianism, extremism and prejudice, Ulema Ikram and religious scholars should create harmony among different school of thoughts.

He said that Ulema Ikram are fully responsible to spread out the real message of Islam, there is a need to forget mutual differences among each other to eliminate terrorism and compete against sectarianism.

He said on the occasion of this Hijri year we have to bring Pakistan forward with new determination and enthusiasm, we by following the Islamic traditions in a better way should promise to highlight the real message of Islam.

He said that Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us the great sacrifices of Karbala’s martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the right and truth. Muharram-ul-Haram has given us the lesson of selflessness, sacrifice and endurance, he added.

He said that Islam is free of class differences and prejudice, he urged the Ulema Ikram to play their role in highlighting true image of Islam.