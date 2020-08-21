Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has informed the Accountability Court of Islamabad that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is deliberately concealing himself to avoid trial in the Toshakhana reference.

The Accountability Court in its written orders issued on Thursday said that the matter regarding proclamation of the former premier would be conducted on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, according to the orders of the Accountability Court, charges against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in the case will also be framed on September 9.

The court also ordered Superintendent Malir Jail to produce Khawaja Anwar Majeed on next date of hearing while notice to appear before the court was also issued to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Toshakhana reference is against former president Zardari and former primer Nawaz Sharif who are accused of obtaining the cars from Toshakhana (gift depository) by paying 15 percent of the price of the cars in violation of rules and regulations.

The Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to the head of the state remains the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything.