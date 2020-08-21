Share:

Rawalpindi - Police, during a special drive against anti-social elements, have arrested 19 criminals involved in cattle theft, drug peddling and house robbery, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The action was taken against the outlaws following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, Gujar Khan police arrested a suspected robber involved in mugging cash from a grocery store and recovered Rs 300,000 from his possession.

The robber was identified as Imran Shaukat alias Mani. SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin told that a police team headed by PS Gujar Khan nabbed the robber and seized booty from his possession. He said further investigation was on and police are trying to arrest the other gang members of robber.

Similarly, Murree police apprehended a four member gang robbers including a couple for their involvement in stealing cash, mobiles and other valuables from a hotel. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Amir, Annas Faraz, Adnan Zafar and Sidra Amir.

Meanwhile, Kahuta police held two men on charges of cattle theft and recovered cow from their possession, the police spokesman said.

During a crackdown against drug peddlers, he said, Civil Lines and Pirwadhai police arrested two drug peddlers namely Shazia Manzoor and Sajid Mehmood ANF recovered 2.870 grams of Charas from their possession. Cases were registered against them. Similarly, police held 10 outlaws on charges of possessing illegal arms and resorting aerial firing in marriage ceremonies.

On the other hand, Pirwadhai police, following directions of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, conducted search operation in Muslimabad and suburbs and checked 102 houses and interrogated 180 persons. No arrest was made by police.