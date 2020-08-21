Share:

Mardan - The district administration has sealed several private schools and also issued warning for violating government’s decision regarding reopening of private educational institutions.

These views were expressed by Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano while talking to The Nation. She said the district administration had sealed three private schools and also issued warning to several others.

She said that no-one would be allowed to take law into hands. Gul Bano said that owners of the private schools had been warned against reopening of schools before the date announced by the government. She said the district administration on last Saturday held a meeting with the office-bearers of Private Education Network (PEN) members.

Gul Bano said that they assured the administration to abide by the government policy. She said that ACs and AACs had started checking private schools.

One school was sealed in the limits of Hoti Police Station, one in Takht Bhai while one in the limits of Saddar Police Station for violating government’s orders. She said that teachers and administrative staff were allowed to come to the schools, however students were not allowed. She said the Deputy Commissioner issued strict order that no school would be allowed to open before September 15.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the writ of the government would be established at any cost and those violating law would be dealt with iron hand. She said to observe Muharram in peaceful way the district administration had also conducted a meeting with ulema belonging to different schools of thought.

She said the religious scholars vowed to maintain unity, especially during Muharam-ul-Haram.