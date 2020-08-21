Share:

LAHORE - Expanding its ecommerce footprint and propelling digitization in the country, Daraz, the leading platform for online shopping in Pakistan, has focused on innovative answers that will not only propel digitization in the country but also offer millions convenience in fulfilling routine tasks. The platform has launched dBills - a channel dedicated to the payment of electricity, water, telephone-internet and gas bills which will eliminate the need for Pakistanis to step outside of their houses to clear their dues.

The COVID19 pandemic has proven a catalyst for change and digital adoption in Pakistan with consumers relying on digital solutions for entertainment, to shop and to make payments. Daraz is focused on offering innovative answers that offer millions convenience in fulfilling routine tasks. dBills allows customers to make payments using a variety of digital payment methods including credit cards and offers discounts up to PKR 500. Daraz has simplified the payment process so customers can easily open their Daraz app, enter their details and make their payment. The platform has partnered up with NADRA to ensure that customers across the country are able to avail the channel.