Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has confirmed death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement, the terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station, educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 16 persons including 13 armed forces personnel and 3 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the statement read.

These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Mohi Ud Din S/O Salah Ud Din, Gul Zameen S/O Shah Kameen Khan, Fazal Hadi S/O Bakht Rawan, Muhammad Wahab S/O Hazrat Buland, Gul Muhammad S/O Ghulam Sardar, Bashir Ahmed S/O Nadir Khan, Afreen Khan S/O Masam Khan, Barkat Ali S/O Bakht Hazir, Muhammad Islam S/O Muhammad Zada, Rooh Ul Amin S/O Zarin, Shtamand S/O Baishmand, Bacha Wazir S/O Bakhat Nazir, Mohammad S/O Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Ismail S/O Ibrahim.

The above convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making a statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence.