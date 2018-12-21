Share:

ISLAMABAD - Visiting Turkish Minister of National Defence (retd) General Hulusi Akar has expressed his country’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism.

The visiting dignitary expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the two military leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation, between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Minister of National Defence laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Pakistan keen to boost ties with Turkey: PM

Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Turkey-Pakistan relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they were keen to further strengthen the ties with brotherly Islamic state in all areas including trade and defence.

Prime Minister was talking to National Defence Minister of Turkey General(Retd) Hulusi Akar who called on him here on Thursday. Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Turkey and the people of Pakistan have great respect for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. “We admire the socio-economic progress made by Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Erdoan,” continued the Prime Minister.

Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey relations, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest including trade and defence cooperation.

General (Retd) Hulusi Akar felicitated the Prime Minister on being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He said that the Turkish leadership looks forward to the visit of Prime Minister to Turkey which would help further strengthening of the existing ties between the two countries.

General (Retd) Hulusi Akar expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism. Regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Expressing special appreciation for Turkish President’s vision in socio-economic development of Turkey Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that journey to progress in Turkey will continue under the leadership of Turkish President.

Imran underscored the special importance that Pakistan gives to its ties with Turkey.

In a related development, President Dr Arif Alvi said there is a lot of potential of improvement of defence and trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

President Alvi stated this while was talking to the Turkish defence minister who called on him along-with a delegation here this afternoon.

The President said that Pakistan is an investment ready country now and that the investors from all over the world particularly from Turkey must take advantage of this opportunity.

The President said that Turkish Companies have invested immensely in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan which not only has strengthened the ties between the two countries but also played an important role in the development and progress of both the Nations.

He further said that Pakistan and Turkey are bound in deep and historical relations, which are not only brotherly but mutually beneficial as well.

The President and the Turkish Minister for National Defence hoped that as a result of President’s recent visit to Turkey the mutual relations will be further deepened and broadened with the help of further high level contact in near future.

The President also stressed the need for early finalization of Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Turkey.

Earlier in the day, General Hulusi Akar also called on Minister of Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Rawalpindi and discussed issues of mutual interest and especially the avenues in defence cooperation.

Zubaida Jalal appreciated the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan on bringing about robust relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Minister thanked the Turkish defence minister for active participation of Turkish defence industry in recently held IDEAS 2018 Expo.

She also thanked the Turkish ambassador for the cooperation in the areas of health and education in Balochistan.