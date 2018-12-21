Share:

The banking court on Friday has extended the pre-arrest bail of former president and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in an ongoing money laundering case till January 7.

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the banking court in Karachi today in mega money laundering case.

The PPP workers and senior party leaders had converged on court premises in solidarity with their top leader.

Yesterday, during a high-level party meeting, the PPP had decided to stage a protest in case Zardari was arrested on cancellation of bail.