Share:

Lahore - A 22-year-old student of a private medical university was found dead in the hostel room in the Hayer police precincts on early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Samad, a resident of Charsadda. Police said that the boy went to sleep late Wednesday but did not wake up in the morning. The hostel administration contacted the police by phone.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the death. Also, a 57-year-old man was found dead near China Chowk in the Civil Lines police area. The deceased was identified by police as Haq Nawaz. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death. Similarly, a 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at a bus terminal in Chuhng on early Thursday.