lahore - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Navy is fully cable of defending maritime frontiers and national maritime interests of the motherland.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Maritime Security Workshop in Lahore on Thursday, he said for Pakistan’s economic prosperity the focus on maritime sector is not a matter of choice rather a compulsion.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also present at the impressive ceremony besides senior civil and military dignitaries.

While emphasising significance of Blue Economy and Maritime Security, the President remarked that resource scarcity on land has forced nations to turn their gaze from land to sea.

He also appreciated that institutionalization of National Maritime security workshop is a well-timed initiative by Pakistan Navy which provides an insight and a good grasp over what tremendous potential maritime sector holds and the extraordinary role of Pakistan Navy to spearhead various initiatives to tap these resources for the country’s economic prosperity.

President Alvi urged the nation to adopt golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam, “Faith, Unity and Discipline” as a guiding light in the day to day matters and to achieve life goals.

About newly launched Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan (MDP), the President said that it would be a trendsetter which would go a long way in laying a foundation for promotion of maritime sector for present and coming generations.

Earlier, in his address, the Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi expressed his gratitude to the President and Chief of the Naval Staff for their worthy presence at the occasion. While signifying MARSEW-18, the commandant said that this Workshop has provided a forum for a better understanding of the maritime affairs and associated matters by the legislative body, bureaucracy, academia and private sector of the country.

Dr. Arif Alvi also laid floral wreath at “Yadgar-e-Shuhada” at Pakistan Navy War College.

In the end, the participants of MARSEW-18 were awarded certificates by the President of Pakistan.

Second of the series, the Maritime Security Workshop encompassed on-campus discussions on maritime potential of Pakistan, the maritime environment, blue economy, and national maritime policy and strategy.

During the second leg of the workshop participants visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, Coastal and Creeks area for orientation and familiarization.

The members visited important maritime organizations like Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The participants also had a sea trip on board Pakistan Navy Ship and later briefed on Pakistan Navy command structure and coastal as well as creeks area defences. Tour of Gwadar Port and briefing on in progress CPEC maritime related projects constituted pinnacle of the visit.