LAHORE - University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Thursday.

According to a press release, Murad gave an overview of UMT to the chief minister about the key achievements of the varsity, its foreign linkages, excellence in teaching and research program, scholarship programme, PhD faculty and that how within 15 years of receiving the charter from the Punjab Assembly, the university had grown into a formidable force on the academic scene of Pakistan.

“It is a proud moment for the nation that the varsity has been ranked among top 500 in QS Asia Universities Ranking 2019 and also top 250 in Academic and Employer Reputation”, he said. He told the CM that the university under the umbrella of ILM Trust was tremendously contributing to socioeconomic development and human resources improvement in Pakistan. Ibrahim briefed the Chief Minister about the services of Late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad in the knowledge economy of the country as well as the international world.

Buzdar appreciated the role of UMT in imparting quality education as a center of excellence to equip the next generation with contemporary knowledge and essentials of R&D. He said he was pleased to know about UMT’s finest scholarship program, PhD faculty, its linkages with the world-renowned universities like Harvard, George Mason, Heidelberg University, Germany, McGill University, Canada, Texas Tech University, USA, Turkish Aviation Academy, University of Antwerp, Belgium, University of Bedfordshire, UK, Wuhan University, China and many others. The CM said that he was impressed to know that more than 17,000 of UMT alumni were serving nationally and globally in leading organizations including the companies of UK, USA, Japan, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar and many others. He also appreciated the endeavors of varsity for raising awareness regarding CPEC by organizing conferences and seminars and by establishing CPEC research center at the campus followed by teaching of Chinese language.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad discussed in depth the issues of higher education in Panjab with the Chief Minister especially about the rural areas of the province. UMT President also offered scholarships for the students of Southern Punjab which the Chief Minister appreciated a lot. He said education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and other civic facilities were the top priority of the Punjab government for which it would take all the stakeholders including the private sector on board in order to resolve those problems.